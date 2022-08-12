Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Masco in a report released on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

NYSE MAS opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Masco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,573 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Masco by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 287,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,173 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 556,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 360,609 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

