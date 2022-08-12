Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National CineMedia by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

