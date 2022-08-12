Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issued By DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NWPX opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $311.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,629.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,552 shares of company stock valued at $692,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

