Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issued By Wedbush

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RumbleON in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

RMBL stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.98 million, a PE ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,527.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,674.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RumbleON news, major shareholder Mark Tkach acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares in the company, valued at $41,700,555.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

