Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Beauty Health Company Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Beauty Health in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 589.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

