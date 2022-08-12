Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.18 on Thursday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

