Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viad Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viad in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

VVI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE VVI opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Viad has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

