Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRM. William Blair downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Vroom stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Vroom has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

