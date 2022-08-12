Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By William Blair

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

FRPT stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

