Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

