Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inspirato Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Inspirato in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspirato’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISPO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

In other news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $62,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

