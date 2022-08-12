Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of VAC stock opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74.
Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide
In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
