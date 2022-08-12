Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Issued By B. Riley

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

TPC stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.