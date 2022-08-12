Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for 10x Genomics, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for 10x Genomics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $48.32 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

