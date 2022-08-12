Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Lifted by Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Algoma Central stock opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.75. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$18.93.
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
