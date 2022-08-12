Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Lifted by Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Algoma Central stock opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.75. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$18.93.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.