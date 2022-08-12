Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,369,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,873 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

