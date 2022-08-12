Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.40). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.56) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $139.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.