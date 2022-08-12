Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

