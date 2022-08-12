Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.83. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

FANG opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.60. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.