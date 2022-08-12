Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.