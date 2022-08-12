Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.