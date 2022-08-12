Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Stephens lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Freshpet stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

