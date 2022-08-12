Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Lifted by Analyst

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

