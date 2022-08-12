Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.86 million and a P/E ratio of 52.34. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

