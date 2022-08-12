Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reduced by Analyst

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 187.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

