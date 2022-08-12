Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Lifted by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Stock Up 4.0 %

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Shares of MRE opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$885.06 million and a PE ratio of 39.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.