Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

