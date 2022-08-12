Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.66 million, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.75%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

