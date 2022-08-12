Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Party City Holdco Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Party City Holdco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Party City Holdco’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,788,598 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 242,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

