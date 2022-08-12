Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 3.1 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.