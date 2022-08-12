Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRAX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.30.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines

In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,815 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $108,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.