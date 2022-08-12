Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Decreased by William Blair

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTIL opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

