Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,937,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

