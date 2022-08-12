Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Lifted by Oppenheimer

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.64%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

PUBM opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at $51,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,236 shares of company stock worth $3,450,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

