Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. BOKF NA boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

