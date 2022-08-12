Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,836,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,812,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,786,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

