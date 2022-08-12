Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

