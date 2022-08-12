Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,206 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

