Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Lifted by Stifel Firstegy

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The company has a market cap of C$339.10 million and a PE ratio of 61.62. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.53.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$301,482.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,482.87. Also, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 237,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,808.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

