Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

NYSE TREX opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Trex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

