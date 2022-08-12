Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Cut by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.53.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

