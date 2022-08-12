Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turning Point Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.63) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

TPTX opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -0.18. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $82.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

