Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Decreased by Analyst

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

NYSE WD opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.21. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $3,126,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

