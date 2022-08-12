Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Boosted by KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of WAB opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

