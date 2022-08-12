Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after buying an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

