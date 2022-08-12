RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,074.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.94 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

