Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.39.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 8,100 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,410,930.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
Further Reading
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.