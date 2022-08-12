Raymond James Comments on Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.20.

TSE H opened at C$35.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

