Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

RJF stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

