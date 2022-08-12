Raymond James Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $29.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

